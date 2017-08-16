CPD identifies body found in Ooltewah as 21 year old female


Family confirms that this is 21-year-old Tiffany Paige Flerl.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation in Ooltewah.

 

Police have identified the body as 21-year-old Tiffany Paige Flerl.

Investigators spent several hours this morning looking for clues at the scene near Old Cleveland Pike early Wednesday.

CPD Detectives and the Hamilton County Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate the incident on the side of the roadway.

Chattanooga Police released a statement saying that she did not appear to have any visible signs of trauma.

The woman was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office so that cause of death could be determined.

