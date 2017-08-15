Tiki torch CEO says he's “appalled” at protesters

Heading into Labor Day, Tiki Brand probably expected its torches to decorate backyard parties, not waved about by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The CEO of W.C. Bradley Co., the company that owns Tiki Brand, says he was offended by images of white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, using his company’s products.

W.C. Bradley CEO Marc Olivie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Monday that the Columbus-based company’s staff was “appalled and saddened” that the torches were “used by people who promote bigotry and hatred.”

Many of the protesters who marched Friday carried Tiki torches. The Tiki brand is a product of Lamplight, a Wisconsin company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bradley company. Lamplight made a Facebook post Saturday saying, in part, “TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed.”

The corporate fallout from the Charlottesville protest has touched companies including Google, GoDaddy and Merck. Google and GoDaddy both booted a neo-Nazi site after it mocked a woman killed during the protest. Merck CEO Ken Frazier resigned in the wake of Mr. Trump’s response to the weekend’s deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, a decision that was followed by the CEOs of Under Armour and Intel.