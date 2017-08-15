Paper machine shutdown will cost 222 jobs in Calhoun, Tennessee

CALHOUN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Resolute Forest Products announces production cuts to their paper business in Calhoun.

The company will close paper machines #3 & #5 at the Calhoun plant.

That will cost 222 jobs to the operation on the Hiwassee River at the McMinn/Bradley line.

The company says they are still committed to the remaining operations at the plant.

491 workers will remain.

Resolute has recently expanded operations there, investing in a tissue machine and converting operation, and a continuous pulp digester.

Both will remain in operation.

Resolute officials blame the paper shutdown to “challenging long-term market conditions.”

Primarily, a steep drop in demand for newsprint and uncoated groundwood paper.

The shutdown of the paper machines also means closing the thermo-mechanical pulp mill, a wood yard and a paper wrap line, as well as reductions in the shipping department.

The Resolute Forest Products plant used to be run by Bowater.