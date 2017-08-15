James Fields washed out of basic training in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Georgia (WDEF) – The man charged with running a vehicle into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville had a military career in Georgia.

But it didn’t last long.

James Alex Fields Jr. washed out of basic training at Fort Benning in 2015.

CBS 46 reports that Fields was released from active durty “due to a failure to meet training standards.”

Fields now faces a second-degree murder charge for the attack during the White Supremacists demonstrations over the weekend that killed one counter-demonstrator.

