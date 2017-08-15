Chattanooga group planning rally for Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Mojo Burrito employee was fired after attending the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A group that calls themselves “Comrades” is planning to quote “utilize the energy that was created in Chattanooga by outing Terrance Hightower.”

An organizer posted a Reddit yesterday and has made its way all over social media as many demanded for the termination of Hightower . This is what Mojo Burrito management said on Facebook about the firing.

Chattanooga Police say they are aware of the discussions regarding the organized rally. The post did call for people to bring their flags and if they have Concealed Carry permits in TN to bring their guns. Police say that they haven’t been officially informed by any organizers or participants of the rally as to its existence. The Chattanooga Police Department says they do support the rights of our citizens to express their views in public as part of their freedom of speech. News 12 will continue to follow this story as it develops.