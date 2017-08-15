Candidate arrives to polls on horseback to cast Alabama primary vote

While some voters race to the polls for Alabama’s primary election on Tuesday, Republican candidate Roy Moore took a more relaxed route, arriving to vote on horseback.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore arrives on horseback to vote in Gallant this morning. pic.twitter.com/eGA8AfgwTy — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) August 15, 2017

According to a series of tweets from AL.com reporter William Thornton, the former Alabama Supreme Court judge showed up to the polls in Gallant, Alabama Tuesday morning on “Sassy,” his horse.

Here’s former Ala. Chief Justice Roy Moore on his horse “Sassy,” leaving his polling place in Gallant, Ala. after voting in #ALSenate. pic.twitter.com/acg1zswVNF — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) August 15, 2017

Moore galloped into the rural polling center with several other riders, an activity he said he’s done every year an election is held.

“I think it’s a good thing to do, I won the last time I rode a horse, I think maybe have good favor,” Moore said.

Moore told reporters that the ride is also a nice break from the car miles he accrued over the campaign.

Roy Moore rides in to vote by AL.com on YouTube

“You know after a long election getting out and dong something together, being on the road I’ve ridden thousands of miles in the car, figure I can ride a few miles on a horse.”

Speaking to reporters and posing for photos in his black Stetson hat, Moore said he “looked forward to registering our vote to make this country great again and make it good again.”

“I know there’s a lot of motivation out there to change Washington and I appreciate the people understanding that it’s not the money from Washington that’s going to buy this election, it’s the people of Alabama that are going to vote in this election,” he added.

Moore is running in the GOP primary against Rep. Mo Brooks and Sen. Luther Strange, the state’s former attorney general who was appointed to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacant seat. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two finishers will face each other in a September run-off election.