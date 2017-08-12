Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver.

A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness.

According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening.

Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

Police say the driver punched Kimball, who was hospitalized with serious brain trauma.

He never regained consciousness.

The driver has not been charged.

The police statement said the investigation remained open.

  • ImOpining

    Anyone can drive for Uber. I wouldn’t ride with one on a dare. Crazy people out there.

