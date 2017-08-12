Mega Millions winning ticket worth $393 million sold at Illinois barbecue

Friday’s winning numbers were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58 and the Mega Ball 6. Three other tickets matched the five white balls, taking the second prize. Those tickets were sold in Washington state, Ohio and California, according to a release.

The jackpot is worth $247 million if paid out in cash, or $393 million in installments. Lottery officials said the jackpot was the largest in nearly a year, and the fifth largest in the 15-year history of the drawing.

Friday’s jackpot had been growing since April 28, the last time a ticket matched all six numbers. Officials said 55 tickets have won prizes over $1 million over the course of the run.

The jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing is expected to top $350 million.