Georgia church worker pleads guilty in embezzlement

ATLANTA (AP) – A former Georgia church worker accused of embezzling $315,000 has pleaded guilty to theft-related charges.

A statement from federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Sherie Britton of McDonough entered the plea during a hearing Thursday.

Britton worked as administrator of a church in Clayton County where she was accused of taking money for five years ending in February.

Investigators determined Britton stole $257,000 in donations from a PayPal account and $58,000 from the payroll account.

Authorities say she admitted spending money on clothes, extravagant vacations and home furnishings.

Officials aren’t releasing the name of the church where Britton was located. It is located in Rex.

Britton’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)