Driver in fatal Charlottesville wreck identified as James Alex Fields

(CBS News) — The driver who allegedly plowed into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., Colonel Martin Kumer confirmed to CBS News.

Fields, 20, from Ohio, is facing charges of second-degree murder, malicious woundings and failure to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

The deceased victim was a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said Saturday night, adding that police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Five of the injured were listed in critical condition Saturday night. Four thers were in serious condition, sixwere in fair condition, and four others were in good condition, authorities said Saturday.

Video of the incident showed a grey Dodge Charger plowing into counter-protesters who were marching through the city’s shopping district. The force of the collision hurled several people into the air. Bystanders could be seen running in every direction while others stood by screaming for help.

Footage from another angle showed the car speeding in reverse in an attempt to flee the scene.

**PHOTO: ALBEMARLE CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL JAIL VIA CBS NEWS