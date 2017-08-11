Police say public safety camera played role in homicide suspect’s arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were able to make an arrest in a recent homicide case, with help from technology in their Real Time Intelligence Center.

At the intersection of Tunnel and Wilcox Boulevard, drivers will see one of Chattanooga Police Department’s public safety cameras. Police were able to arrest Desmond Tremmell in connection with the homicide of Desmond Clay after viewing footage from the camera.

In July, Clay was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car that had crashed into a dry cleaning business. He later died at the hospital.

“So basically when a crime occurs the investigators request video footage for the areas. If there is a camera in that area and if there is video footage then I forward that to investigators,” said Sergeant William Atwell, with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Right now there are 15 public safety cameras placed in different “hot spots” for crime.

“We’ve seen multiple cases where we have been able to use video footage for evidence,” Sergeant Atwell said.

This is all part of Chattanooga Police Department’s Real Time Intelligence Center, an initiative to help keep people safe by reducing violent crime.

“Our crime analysis helps us determine where crimes are happening and where to put people to try and prevent the crimes from happening,” Sergeant Atwell said.

Investigators use business and residential security cameras in conjunction with the public safety cameras. They say these cameras give a clear idea of what happened.

“These are much better than something a residence would have or a business because of the quality of the image on the camera and the ability to pan tilt and zoom,” Sergeant Atwell said.

After three years of analyzing crime data, camera locations were picked, like the one on Tunnel Boulevard.