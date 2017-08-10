Walker County Tax Increase

Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is moving ahead with his plans to dig the local government out of a 70-million dollar hole.

Whitfield is looking to raise about 22-percent more money from property taxes.

Homeowners in the unincorporated areas would pay an extra 76-dollars a year….and those in the incorporated part will see an increase of about 83-dollars on a 100-thousand dollar home.

In addition to that, Walker County residents may get a chance to vote in November on a special SPLOST, that would add one-percent to the sales tax to be used for transportation purposes only.

Commissioner Whitfield has scheduled a series of community meetings to discuss the plan.

 

  • ImOpining

    Our residents need to stop bashing him over this and whatever else lies down the road. Bebe was voted in again and again and put our county into this massive debt. If you are one of the voters that kept voting her into office with no oversight, well, in my opinion you should be paying my share of raised taxes. She still needs to be held legally and finacially accountable for the illegal crap she pulled even after she left office.

