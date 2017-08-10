Walker County Tax Increase

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is moving ahead with his plans to dig the local government out of a 70-million dollar hole.

Whitfield is looking to raise about 22-percent more money from property taxes.

Homeowners in the unincorporated areas would pay an extra 76-dollars a year….and those in the incorporated part will see an increase of about 83-dollars on a 100-thousand dollar home.

In addition to that, Walker County residents may get a chance to vote in November on a special SPLOST, that would add one-percent to the sales tax to be used for transportation purposes only.

Commissioner Whitfield has scheduled a series of community meetings to discuss the plan.