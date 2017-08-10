Charges dropped against local radio personality

Chattanooga, Tennessee (WDEF) – Recent charges against local radio personality Jim Reynolds were dropped today.

Authorities got called to Jim Reynolds’ home in Ooltewah last week. At the time, his wife told officers her husband grabbed and pushed one of their daughters.

Reynolds was originally charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.

Evidence presented led the District Attorney to believe that this was not a case to be prosecuted.

The Hamilton County District Attorney’s office says the charges have now been dropped, and that Reynolds volunteered to attend anger management classes without the court ordering him to do so.

Reynolds is hoped to be back on air soon with TalkRadio, but it is still unsure whether he will resume his role as voice of the UTC Mocs.

Chattanooga, Tennessee (WDEF) – A well-known radio host in Chattanooga and long-time voice of the UTC Chattanooga Mocs, James Lee Reynolds, has been arrested for aggravated child abuse.

CPD responded to a possible domestic violence call around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, police observed an adult woman, later identified as Mrs. Wendy Reynolds, along with two children standing at the edge of the road. Mrs. Reynolds stated that her husband, Mr. Jim Reynolds, and oldest daughter had been in a physical altercation following an argument over the use of the daughter’s phone and previous fight she had been having with her little sister.

Mrs. Reynolds told police that she saw her husband grab their daughter and push her against the couch. The daughter stated her father choked her by grabbing her around the neck and pinching her nose closed, before pushing her against the couch.

Police observed red marks around the her neck, as well as on her back, consistent with her statement. Both Mrs. Reynolds and her daughter provided police with signed, written statements attesting to the assault.

When police spoke to Mr. Reynolds, he denied grabbing or choking his daughter. He did state that once he escorted her to her room, he pushed her onto her bed.

Based on the statements made, Chattanooga police then took Reynolds into custody.

After being handcuffed, he stated, “You have no idea what you’ve done. You’ve ruined my life and my reputation.”

He then complained that his handcuffs were too tight, resulting in police checking them and confirming they safely met the Sheriff’s Office safety policy for tightness.

Mr. Reynolds was transported to the Hamilton County Jail, without incident. He was charged with Aggravated Assualt (Domestic) and Aggravated Child Abuse. His total bond was $5,000.

Jim Reynolds has been the voice of the Chattanooga Mocs football and basketball teams for the past 37 years, and has been the host of the 9-10am hour on TalkRadio 102.3 FM, The Talk Monster since the frequency moved to 821 Pineville in 1996. He is also a member of the Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame.