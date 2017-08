WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Firefighters made a sweet rescue yesterday. The emergency services team saved seven, 1-day-old puppies trapped in a drainage tile.

Fire Chief Blake Hodge said the owner was afraid the pups would drown if the tile took on too much water. They were more than 10 feet inside of it.

Firefighters made a homemade catch pole from pvc pipe and weed eater string to rescue the puppies.

All of them, plus their mother, were pulled to safety.