The Latest: Tillerson: Trump sent N.Korea strong message

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

North Korean authorities have organized a giant rally Wednesday as a show of support for their rejection of the latest round of U.N. sanctions.

Tens of thousands of people packed Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang for the event, which followed a familiar format of speeches from a balcony, with the crowd listening below, standing in organized rows interspersed with placards and slogans.

Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, told the crowd that “the U.S. and its allies have fabricated a sanctions resolution again, taking over the United Nations while picking on our ICBM test launch.”

__

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is stressing the United States’ nuclear capabilities, saying “there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!” But he added: “Hopefully we will never have to use this power.”

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump said he had pushed to “renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal.” He then added: “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

The comments come as Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats. Trump’s heated rhetoric comes as his secretary of state seeks to downplay the words.

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

…Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

__

8:20 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump threatened North Korea to send a strong message “in language that Kim Jong Un can understand.”

Trump on Tuesday threatened “fire and fury” if North Korea made more threats to the U.S. And North Korea’s military said it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

But Tillerson says North Korea’s rhetoric is simply getting louder and more threatening because of new international pressure. He says Trump delivered the message the way he did because the North Korean leader “doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.”

Tillerson says Trump wanted to make clear to North Korea that the U.S. has the “unquestionable ability to defend itself” and will protect itself and its allies. He says Trump want to “avoid any miscalculation” by Pyongyang.

"Pres. Trump has drawn a red line… he's not going to contain the threat, he's going to stop the threat" — @LindseyGrahamSC on N. Korea pic.twitter.com/YxMjKlHYzS — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 9, 2017



___

5:30 p.m.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says President Donald Trump’s comments about North Korea are “not helpful” in an environment that is “very tense.”

English says Trump’s comments are more likely to escalate the situation than to settle it.

Trump has vowed to answer North Korea “with fire and fury” if Pyongyang continued to threaten the U.S, after the North’s military has claimed it was examining plans for attacking the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific.

English says all countries want to avoid military confrontation and the way for that to happen is for North Korea to comply with U.N. sanctions and for international pressure to push the nation in that direction.

English told reporters Wednesday at the nation’s Parliament in Wellington that New Zealand has not raised concerns with the U.S. administration about Trump’s remarks, but would if his tone continued.

Japan and S. Korea will reshape their militaries in response to N. Korea's latest threat against Guam, but all eyes are on China’s response pic.twitter.com/00csN3mel2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 9, 2017

