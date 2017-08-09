Chattanooga Police look into “Mindset of a Gang Member”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police department says they are doing everything they can to reduce the amount of gang related shootings in our area and it starts with awareness.

CPD hosts sessions with teachers, parents and leaders in the community and they say they are taking a look into the mindset of a gang member.

Police use a system to confirm a person’s gang activity so that they are able to accurately connect, not just people, but groups to crime in the city. However, they say they are confident the signs start at home.

Sgt. Josh May says,  “It helps parents understand what they are seeing, what is being written on books, on Facebook posts, what the kids are saying… and that goes a long way .”

He also says the department works with Father to the Fatherless to make themselves available if a group or family needs this information.

  • ImOpining

    It’s a shame that families are no longer responsible for their own. Are they thinking the mothers and/or fathers don’t know what they’re kids are doing and going and dressing and spending? Since when is it up to the government to parent peoples kids. “Every body pulled his weight, didn’t need no welfare state………….” I remember those times when self responsibility was in use. Those were the days….

