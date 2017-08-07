Trump claims his “base is getting stronger” amid “fake news”

President Trump claimed Monday that his base is “getting stronger” despite what he calls “fake news” from major media outlets.

The comment was part of a stream of tweets from Mr. Trump during his vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

He first tweeted about “the failing @nytimes,” which he said “made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win.” He claimed the Times “apologized,” though there’s no evidence that that happened.

Mr. Trump then tweeted about how “the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs…Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. “

The president said he is “working hard” from New Jersey and will head to New York next week “for more meetings.” He was seen over the weekend on the golf course.

Mr. Trump continued to tweet by slamming Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, who the president called “a phony Vietnam con artist.”

“Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal,” he tweeted.