Trump claims his “base is getting stronger” amid “fake news”

President Trump makes an announcement on immigration at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wed., August 2, 2017.

President Trump claimed Monday that his base is “getting stronger” despite what he calls “fake news” from major media outlets.

The comment was part of a stream of tweets from Mr. Trump during his vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He first tweeted about “the failing @nytimes,” which he said “made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win.” He claimed the Times “apologized,” though there’s no evidence that that happened.

Mr. Trump then tweeted about how “the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs…Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. “

The president said he is “working hard” from New Jersey and will head to New York next week “for more meetings.” He was seen  over the weekend on the golf course.

Mr. Trump continued to tweet by slamming Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, who the president called “a phony Vietnam con artist.”

“Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal,” he tweeted.

  • jimrussell

    Donny ever exaggerated? Occasionally, but usually it’s a manically insecure bald face pathological serial lie. So Donny, you didn’t have the largest inauguration crowd, win the popular vote, have the most electoral votes, and no orange fat watery pigs can’t fly nor are your poll number rising. And your only legacy, barring impeachment and imprisonment, will be they name a mental illness after you.

