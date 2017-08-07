Nashville Mayor Megan Barry talks about the death of her son

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A week after the death of her son the Mayor of Nashville returned to work.

Megan Barry helped deliver backpacks to Elementary children heading back to school this morning.

It was her first official duty since taking the week to mourn the loss of her son to a drug overdose in Colorado.

After the event, she talked about the loss with reporters.

She said it was fitting, because the first day of school was a ritual with her son Max.

“It was really great to be with kids this morning.”

“This last nine days have been pretty.. I don’t have words..”