Gas prices continue to climb in our area during Venezuela crisis

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gas prices rose another 4.3 cents in the Chattanooga area last week in the GasBuddy.com survey.

The national average rose by 2.1 cents.

Our current average of $2.05 a gallon is now 27 cents higher than it was this time last year.

And it is 16 cents higher than a month ago.

The only bright spot is that prices went even higher in Knoxville, Nashville and Huntsville last week.

“For the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“Looking behind us however, gas prices have remained in a relatively tight range for the last year, staying within a 30 cent wide range. While we’re likely to see gas prices continuing to move higher in the week ahead as they catch up to oil, we’re unlikely to break out of the well-established rut in the national average which has kept prices between $2.12 and $2.42 for the last 15 months.”

The cheapest prices in our area continue to be in Soddy Daisy.

The Murphy USA is charging $1.87 a gallon.

The High Tech and BP have $1.89 a gallon.