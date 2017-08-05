Police investigating shooting of Dodson Ave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Dodson Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 1 p.m.

According to Chattanooga Police, 28-year-old Leslie Lebron Walker, Jr was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot would.

Police say he was treated at the scene and released.

Investigators established a crime scene and the Violent Crime Bureau is following up on all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information to call 423-698-2525.

  • ImOpining

    And again the victim isn’t talking. Charge him.

