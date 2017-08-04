Future of Chattanooga Police Department

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The mayor selected deputy chief David Roddy as his choice for Police Chief.

Roddy is no stranger to the police force having worked there for 23-years.

Which is one of the reasons why he was chosen.

Today News12 spoke with Roddy and officials about expectations and the future.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Andy Berke announces his choice for the next Chief of Police is the current acting chief.

David Roddy was the second in command under Chief Fred Fletcher, who retired this summer.

Deputy Chief Roddy is a 23 year veteran of the Chattanooga Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer.

The Mayor cited four reasons for choosing him.

1. He leads by example.

2. He values community and safety.

3. He pays attention to victims as well as perpetrators.

4. He has the organizational knowledge of the department.

“It’s a pretty good day to be the mayor,” says Berke about his choice.

Acting Chief Roddy used the word Focus as the one word to describe the Chattanooga Police Department.

The lifelong Chattanooga native says “I knew I wanted to be a police officer from when I was a kid.”