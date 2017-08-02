Chattanooga Takes Part In First “Amazon Jobs Day”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Part of what is being called “The Nation’s Largest Job Fair” took place today in Chattanooga.

Amazon is looking to fill nearly 50 thousand jobs across the nation, and several hundred here locally with on-the spot job offers.

News 12’s Alexandria Adams shares the excitement of the first ever “Amazon Jobs Day.”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Amazon is hosting its first Jobs Day in Chattanooga tomorrow.

From 8 a.m. to noon, Amazon facilities all over the United States will begin the process of hiring more than 50 thousand people to fill certain roles.

Amazon on Discovery Drive in Chattanooga will be providing on the spot job offers using informational sessions, candidate tours, and onsite application processes.

All candidates are encouraged to dress appropriately and arrive with necessary documentation.

Interested candidates who are not able to attend the job fair can apply online.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/JobsDay.

Participating sites include:

  •  Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Baltimore, Maryland
  • Etna, Ohio
  • Fall River, Massachusetts
  • Hebron, Kentucky
  • Kent, Washington
  • Kenosha, Wisconsin
  • Robbinsville, New Jersey
  • Romeoville, Illinois
  • Whitestown, Indiana
  • ImOpining

    Good luck. Not many make it more than 3 months at Bezos chinese sweat shop.

