Chattanooga Takes Part In First “Amazon Jobs Day”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Part of what is being called “The Nation’s Largest Job Fair” took place today in Chattanooga.

Amazon is looking to fill nearly 50 thousand jobs across the nation, and several hundred here locally with on-the spot job offers.

News 12’s Alexandria Adams shares the excitement of the first ever “Amazon Jobs Day.”

Just a part of the line people are standing in waiting to apply for jobs @ Amazon. They’re looking to hire nearly 1000 people #amazonjobsday pic.twitter.com/MmCyrnrRWi — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaWDEF) August 2, 2017

