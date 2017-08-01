Property taxes going up in Polk County

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Taxes are going up in Polk County.

On Monday night, the County Commission voted to raise property taxes by 12 cents as the set the new county budget.

Budget chairman Buster Lewis tells the Cleveland Daily Banner that it isn’t a large increase, just about $20 for at 150,000 house.

He says they have lowered the rate a few times over the last few years, but not this year.

You can read who voted for and against it, plus budget details in Tuesday’s Cleveland Daily Banner or at http://clevelandbanner.com/stories/polk-countycommissiongives-nodto-12-centtax-hike,63345.