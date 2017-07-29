TNDP Chair Condemns White Supremacist Conference

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, released the following statement on the white supremacist conference taking place throughout the weekend in Dickson County.

“There is no place in a civil society for hate groups. Every Tennessean deserves to live free of persecution no matter who they are, what they look like, or where they live. The Tennessee Democratic Party condemns American Renaissance and any organization that promotes hate or hate-fueled ideologies. We expect every responsible leader and political party in the state to do the same.”

