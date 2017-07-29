TNDP Chair Condemns White Supremacist Conference

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, released the following statement on the white supremacist conference taking place throughout the weekend in Dickson County.

“There is no place in a civil society for hate groups. Every Tennessean deserves to live free of persecution no matter who they are, what they look like, or where they live. The Tennessee Democratic Party condemns American Renaissance and any organization that promotes hate or hate-fueled ideologies. We expect every responsible leader and political party in the state to do the same.”

  • Country Buffet

    I will say this about the Left: they’ve completely taken over and redefined the concept of “hate” to the point where the word, as used by them, no longer retains any of its original meaning….

  • josh

    Jared taylor did nothing wrong

  • Dear White People

    People prefer to be in the company of others much like themselves, racially. It is normal to do so, and all people, races, cultures, do this and should have the right of self preservation. This idea is not controversial, unless applied to the white race. Whites are not allowed to object to forced integration in the workplace, schools, the arts, and other industries now forcing racial quotas supposedly for cultural enrichment of whites, and “It is our greatest strenght” (although there is no data to support that).

    Imagine if whites started pouring into a non-white country, demanding everything be in English, and filling jobs normally taken by natives. Then tell them the white folks are there are culturally enriching the land, and anyone that opposes them is a racist (outcome = lose job, facebook account, youtube channel, patreon, etc).

    That scenario would be cause a global outpouring of pressure to remove the white invaders from that country, rightfully so.

    Why are white people supposed to just accept it? Whites are also the most tolerant race on the planet, yet are somehow loathed by non-whites.

    American Renassaince was created by the need of whites to preserve their culture, their identity, their race. All other races are hailed for doing so, have group representation, and it is time that whites are not demonized for following suit. Remember that whites are already a global minority, and the white birthrate is dropping like a stone.

  • Myles Davidson

    Because wanting to preserve your races interest is so hateful.

  • This is my state. You’re not going to dictate the boundaries of acceptable speech when it’s an undeniable FACT that any White advocacy group will be labeled as a hate group or supremacist group the second they speak up for White interests in the same way every other racial/minority group does. Democrats and the the anti-White minions they represent got their rainbow city with Memphis, and they pretty much destroyed it with crime, incompetence and rampant ignorance. They’ll destroy Nashville just as well.

    Thanks, but no thanks. I’ll take the White “racists” over your degeneracy and city-wrecking lunacy every single time. I’ll welcome them on our farm if you start trying to shut them out of publicly funded arenas.

  • Stand Up Europe

    It’s “hate” whenever libs get uncomfortable. In other words, truth stops where their feelings begin.

