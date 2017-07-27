Hamilton Co. will close schools for the total eclipse because of safety concerns

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County school leaders have chosen to cancel classes for the day of the solar eclipse.

August 21st is just 11 days after the system begins the new year (August 10th).

The eclipse happens around 2:30 PM, when many of their schools will be dismissing for the day, putting buses on the road.

“The safety of our students is always our number one priority,” said HCDE Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. “By closing the schools we ensure the safety of our precious students, as well as the many HCDE employees.”

But the system is coming up with lesson plans for teachers leading up to the eclipse.

All local school systems except for Murray County are scheduled to be in session on the day of the eclipse.