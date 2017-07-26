Multi-Agency investigation leads to a seizure of drugs and money

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Twelfth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (MCSO), capped off a month’s long investigation involving the distribution of over 100,000 illegal prescription pills as well as counterfeit prescription pills that contain the dangerous drug Fentanyl.

Over the course of several months DTF Agents developed information that led to the issuance of a search warrants at residences located in Grundy County and Marion County. As a result of those searches, law enforcement was able to seize hundreds of illegal pills, nearly $40,000 in drug related proceeds, vehicles used to transport drugs, counter-surveillance equipment, and firearms.

In April of 2017 the DTF, GCSO, and MCSO executed a search warrant at a residence in Marion County after DTF Agents developed information that a large volume off illegal pills were being distributed from that residence.

The continued investigation also identified two additional locations inside of Grundy County where pills were being distributed from.

On July 25, 2017, the DTF and GCSO conducted searches at the two residences in Grundy County which resulted in the arrests of Anthony Leiderman aka Jaili Barbee and Nona Kilgore.

As a result of the first search, Leiderman was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale and Resisting Arrest after a search at his residence located at 226 Pickett Lake Road in Coalmont. Upon arrival to the residence GCSO Deputies located Leiderman attempting to flush illegal pills down a toilet in the residence. Once Deputies encountered Leiderman he continued to resist arrest in an effort to destroy the pills. Deputies were able recover some of the pills as evidence after removing the toilet and dismantling some of the plumbing in the residence.

As a result of the second search, Kilgore was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance for Resale after a search of her residence located at 6463 S.R. 56 in Coalmont revealed hundreds of illegal pills. During the overall investigation, DTF Agents were able to identify Kilgore as being a key local source for many of the illegal pills being trafficked into Grundy County and parts of Marion County.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests associated with this large volume of illegal pills are expected after evidence is presented to a Grand Jury.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum stated, between the overdoses and addictions, there is no telling how lives have been ruined by the sell and consumption of these drugs. On the flip side of that, there is no way to measure the number of lives that will be positively impacted by the success of this investigation. Collaborative effort is absolutely in the fight against crime and we are glad to have that kind of partnership with the Drug Task Force and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett stated that this investigation was aimed at slowing down the flow of illegal pills into our communities and that the people who traffic these large volume of pills are one of the reasons why the opioid epidemic is so bad all across this country.