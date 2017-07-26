Alexander Votes Against Amendment to Repeal the Affordable Care Act Without Replacement

WASHINGTON —United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on his vote against the amendment to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan:

“I agree with President Trump that we should repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act at the same time. In 2015, we could have waited two years for relief, but we cannot now, when Tennessee insurance commissioner Julie McPeak says the state’s individual insurance market is ‘very near collapse.’ We have 350,000 Tennesseans who buy insurance in the individual market—songwriters, small businessmen and women, farmers—who are worried today that they may have zero options for insurance in just six months.”

“In addition, I don’t think Tennesseans would be comfortable canceling insurance for 22 million Americans, and trusting Congress to find a replacement in two years. Pilots like to know where they’re going to land when they take off, and we should too.”

Comment on this Story

  • JMattero

    Why not simply change parties? You all promised a “CLEAN REPEAL” while running your campaigns, and now, when it counts, you vote like a Democrat. That is an absolute DISGRACE, and you are a traitor to all of us who put you in office, and gave control of ALL THREE BRANCHES to the Republicans. I am disgusted by you and the other six “Republicans” who voted against this clean repeal! Going forward, I will be voting 3rd party, since there is little to no difference between “Republicans” like you and the Democrats!

  • Phillip Reynolds

    you voted wrong, And lost my vote.

