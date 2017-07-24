Trump addresses Boy Scouts at national summit in West Virginia

President Trump addressed more than 40,000 members of the Boy Scouts of America at the National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia Monday night.

“You are the young people of character, integrity who will serve as leaders in our communities and uphold the sacred values of our nation,” Mr. Trump said.

Since 1910, each sitting U.S. president has been the honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Trump is the eighth president to attend the national event, which is typically held every four years.

The last president to address the scouts attending the Jamboree was George W. Bush in 2005. Prior to this, both former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush did as well.

“By the way, just a question,” Mr. Trump asked. “Did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?”

President Obama did not attend the summit, citing his opposition to the Boy Scouts’ policy barring homosexual scouts and scoutmasters, although he did not step down from his position as honorary president of the organization.

The Boy Scouts of America ended their ban on openly gay members in 2013, and two years later followed up by ending their ban on openly gay adult leaders.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke accompanied Mr. Trump to the Jamboree, along with Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, tweeting out Monday night “Duty to god and country. Just a couple Boy Scouts in #WestVirginia for the jamboree w/ @POTUS today. @SecretaryPerry”

Duty to god and country. Just a couple Boy Scouts in #WestVirginia for the jamboree w/ @POTUS today. @SecretaryPerry pic.twitter.com/zAFdGfP4CM — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 24, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who served as president of the Boy Scouts of America from 2010 to 2012 and earned the rank of Distinguished Eagle Scout, addressed the scouts on Friday.

“I know of no other organization in the world that teaches values-based servant leadership except the Boy Scouts of America,” Tillerson said, according to Scouting Magazine. “It’s where I learned mine.”

To honor Tillerson, the Boy Scouts of America are developing the “Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center” at the Jamboree’s site, Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.