Textile Corporation of America bringing 1,000 jobs to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) The Textile Corporation of America is making a big difference in a small town.

On Monday, Governor Haslam came to Pikeville to announced a major development for Bledsoe County.

The $27 Million facility will be the largest single investment in county history.

“We want to welcome Textile Corporation of America to Tennessee and thank the company for locating its new operations here, creating 1,000 jobs in Pikeville and making this historic investment for not only Bledsoe County but Tennessee as a whole,” Haslam said.

“Tennessee’s central location and established workforce make it a prime location for companies like Textile Corporation of America to set up manufacturing operations. By choosing Pikeville, Textile Corporation of America is helping us get one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

This isn’t your old, southern textile plant.

Textile Corporation of America builds state-of-the-art plants and machinery to produce quality industrial and institutional textile products including apparel, bedding, healthcare, hospitality, and kitchen linens.

It will locate its headquarters and manufacturing facility in the Bledsoe County Industrial Building in Pikeville.

Tennessee just saw it’s lowest unemployment rate in history at 3.6%

But the rate in Bledsoe County is higher at 4.5%

State Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe say “While we are certainly proud of the decline in our unemployment rate, we know there are areas of our state where Tennesseans struggle to find jobs. Textile Corporation of America’s commitment to create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County, a Tier 4 Distressed county, will have an incredible impact on the community and surrounding area. We appreciate the company’s investment in our state and look forward to building a lasting partnership in the future.”

Pikeville can thank Chattanooga for part of it’s good fortune.

TCA owner Ed Cagle is a Chattanooga businessman.

“I could not be happier that my home state of Tennessee is leading the renaissance of American manufacturing with the announcement of this facility today.”

“We are proud to call Pikeville, Tennessee home to our new mill. Millions of dollars of investment and the creation of a thousand jobs will be transformative to this county and region.”

And they know it.

“This is an exciting time for Bledsoe County,” Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley said. “As mayor of a Tier 4 economically distressed county, getting 1,000 local jobs is a pivotal moment in time for our citizens and an answer to many prayers. I welcome Textile Corporation of America to our community and trust they will experience many years of prosperity.”

“We are so excited about the recent news for our town and county. It has been a long time coming and we want to thank everyone for their hard work and not giving up on bringing jobs to our area,” Pikeville Mayor Philip Cagle said. “We look forward to working with our new friends and for a long successful journey. We are thrilled for the future of our town and the jobs that this company is bringing to Bledsoe County and the surrounding counties.”