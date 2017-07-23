Residents plan protest against sewage holding tank

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A group of residents in Chattanooga are pushing against a future sewage tank they say will be built near their homes.

They fear tank will add to current issues they’re experiencing.

If you take a stroll down Memphis Drive, you’ll see in nearly every yard a sign reading “Against sewage holding tank in our neighborhood.”

“This is nothing but a band aid this is all this is going to be just another band aid another thing to waste city money that’s all,” says resident Ronald McGill.

Residents say they’ve already been dealing with this sewage pump station for years, causing odor and flooding in their neighborhood.

“You see it, you smell it and they’re wanting to put a 7.5 million gallon tank right there. Look how close it is to all of these homes. That’s horrible. That’s nasty,” says resident Drake Bocaino.

“This is a residential neighborhood that doesn’t belong here,” says Danny Grimmett.

Grimmett, who lives nearby, calls the future tank an environmental hazard and says he’s concerned it will only cause more problems.

So he like many of the residents are asking city officials to rethink the plan.

“What we’re asking them to do is to move it to the city owned land to the other side of the Dupont parkway where McKamey is back behind there big open property a lot of land that they can move that to,” Grimmett says.

The group say they plan on voicing their concerns this week as they plan to protest at City Hall starting at 8:30 Monday morning.