Woman charged after police say she livestreamed a sexual assault

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a sexual assault, detectives say was live-streamed on Facebook.

Tonight we are looking at how police say social media makes their jobs more difficult.

Chattanooga police say that time is of the essence when they are alerted about crimes being posted to Facebook.

This time it was a sexual assault of a 17 year old here in Chattanooga

2 arrests have been made, but the arrest affidavit says that 3 other males were present at the time of the sexual assault. It is unclear at this time if they will face any charges.

Right now Sherman Hubbard, a 21 year old is being held on a 50 thousand dollar bond on charges of attempted rape.

Police say Tyasiza Roberson was recording the video live on Facebook and the attack was viewed before police were able to get it removed.

“I think it’s exposing up to a lot more crimes you know there are statistics to show how many crimes are actually being called in. You know so when you have individuals who aren’t even calling in you know shots fired or rapes, shootings and such, but they are putting them on social media and we have individuals who when it’s fully up and running in our real time intelligence center who will see it real time while we are out doing out jobs and we can assist those in the community who need the help,” said Chattanooga Police Sergeant Josh May.

Sherman Hubbard will have his next court appearance in September.

