Truck driver jumps for his life in Fort Payne wreck

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – On Monday afternoon at 4:30 PM, an 18 wheeler came rushing down the mountain and into Fort Payne.

The Cottondale, Alabama driver says he lost control coming down the mountain

He says he saw the brick wall at Joe’s Truck Stop and decided that was a good place to ditch.

His 1995 International transfer truck pulling a flatbed trailer plowed through a yard.

That’s when he decided to jump.

Jarvis Sentell Woods was not hurt.

Finally the truck hit a power poll at 5th Street NE and Wallace Ave.

The wreck is under investigation.

