Woman charged after police say she livestreamed a sexual assault

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.- A 19-year-old from Chattanooga is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after Chattanooga Police say a video was posted on Facebook of what appears to be a sexual assault. Investigators determined Tyasiza Roberson was the person who shot/posted the video.

21-year-old Sherman Hubbard was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Attempted Rape and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Howard Using Old School Workouts to Develop Gridiron Grit
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officers testify in child abuse case
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bledsoe County Authorities search for sexual assault suspect
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now