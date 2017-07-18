Woman charged after police say she livestreamed a sexual assault

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.- A 19-year-old from Chattanooga is charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after Chattanooga Police say a video was posted on Facebook of what appears to be a sexual assault. Investigators determined Tyasiza Roberson was the person who shot/posted the video.

21-year-old Sherman Hubbard was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Attempted Rape and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.