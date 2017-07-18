86 year old Doris Payne busted again after a lifetime of stealing

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The legend of Doris Payne grows with a new line on her rap sheet at the age of 86.

Investigators charged her on Monday night with stealing $86.22 worth of products from an Atlanta Walmart.

Police say she shoplifted items from the Pharmacy and Electronics areas of the store.

Those are small pickings for the self-confessed jewel thief.

Doris has stolen about $2 million worth of jewelry over the last six decades.

She never has been shy about her life of crime.

She has taken jewelry out of shops in Paris, Monaco and Tokyo.

Payne talked openly about her past for a Netflix documentary “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”