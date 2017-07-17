Catoosa County arrests suspects in windshield assaults & other mischief

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County investigators arrested two suspects over the weekend for a series of vandalism that included throwing objects at moving vehicles.

They got reports of several incidents between Wednesday and Friday.

The reports of damaged vehicles and mailboxes all involved someone throwing objects from a passing car.

Several windshields were shattered.

They happened in the Graysville and East Brainerd areas in both Catoosa and Hamilton County.

On Friday, Catoosa investigators identified two suspects.

On Saturday, they arrested 17 year old William Robert Broom and 18 year old Brett David Scott, both from Ringgold.

The pair faces four counts of Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree and Criminal Trespass.

And they will face more charges in Tennessee.

Investigators are still looking into whether anyone else was involved.

