Coonrod’s friend speaks out after traffic stop footage released

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Councilwoman Demetrius Coonrod’s friend is speaking out after a video was released of the pair being pulled over during a traffic stop back in June.

Anthony Gladden explains he is upset with the footage.

“I was driving without a license, I admit to that. Now I’m wrong, I’m wrong, but let’s keep it about if it’s about wrong and right, let’s keep it wrong and right,” Gladden explains.

Anthony Gladden says he was driving Councilwoman Demtrius Coonrod when they were pulled over by police because she had taken medication.

Gladden says they were pulled over for an expired tag.

During the stop Gladden was cited for driving without a license, no registration or proof of insurance.

“The officer clearly told us that we could find our insurance declaration online cause she didn’t have it physically in her presence,” Gladden says.

After the citations were written up the Councilwoman told police she was going to call the Police Chief, as shown in body camera footage.

Gladden says Coonrod was not wrong to that.

“If you told me as a citizen that I can pull my information up, and you were giving me time to do so, and then you go back to your car and come back and say well you didn’t flag me down. You’ve gone away from what you initially told me I could do. So you have removed all of that level of trust that I have for you. So yes, if I was in her shoes I probably would’ve said the same thing because obviously you are not following what you said about the officer you’re not doing what you said. You’re not allowing me as a citizen to pull up my information,” Gladden adds.

Gladden says he’s also upset with how people are reacting to the video.

“I look at Facebook posts and where I’m at with it, I was the one driving. I was the one driving. She was just riding, like i say, she didn’t know my license was suspended. I didn’t know my license was suspended. So if you’re going to post something or make a comment about something, make it about me,” Gladden says.

 

  • ImOpining

    She had plenty of time to pull up her insurance info, but she didn’t. I’m assuming that she let that lapse just as she had let her tag lapse.
    She must not have seen the video we did because she said: “Once the officer instructed me to switch and drive the vehicle home myself, I promptly complied”.
    No she didn’t, she tried to intimidate the cop with her self importance.
    “I felt that the officer did not give me a proper opportunity to show my insurance and it was appropriate to notify the department administration in case proper procedure was not being followed. Even though I hold elected office, I expect to be treated like all other Chattanoogans.” No she doesn’t, she was trying to intimidate her way out of this ticket. As a council woman shouldn’t she have the proper up to date car tag as well as proof of insurance? Why let someone w/o a license drive? Were they both impaired as she said something about her medicine? What medicine did she take and did she have an RX for it. Their behavior during the stop is very suspicious.

    • Oziris

      There’s nothing wrong with an adult being out at 1:38 AM. Wasn’t the old segregated sundowning done away with in the mid part of the last century? Where blacks had to be out of a certain part of town before dark?
      Back to the 1:38 am part of your comment, you’ve obviously not been in downtown Chattanooga where all the elite partying goes on and wealthy drunks hang out after midnight in Chattanooga and well past 3 and 4 am on most any given day.

      • ImOpining

        Tuck the race card back into your whiny pocket. They were driving illegally and behaved badly when caught.

        • Oziris

          See below response. A race card can only be played when a racist deck of cards still exist.

      • IMHO

        Most DUIs occur during the late hours. Has nothing to do with color.

        • Oziris

          Yes it does. Otherwise, there would be a helluva lot of downtown yuppie and wealthy drunks being arrested downtown on any given day. You really want everyone to believe out of all those yuppie and wealthy drunks hanging out during that time of the a.m. and police just so happened upon one lone driver with alleged expired tags and had a ‘gotcha’ moment. PLEASE!!! GET OUTTA HERE with that crap!!

    • IMHO

      Exactly! Thank you.

  • Oziris

    With all the traffic, foot and otherwise, one has to wonder what made the police decide to get in behind this particular car and follow them close enough to determine their tags had allegedly expired? DWB after midnight or something? Rookie in training by the old guard?

    • ImOpining

      Drop the race card. I knew that would be the excuse.

      • Oziris

        There can only be a race to play when a racist deck of cards still exist.

        • ImOpining

          Not by every white person. You’re using it as a crutch. Black has nothing to do with this, she was trying to say – I’m a politician, I’m above you and your rank, I don’t have to follow the same rules everyone else does. Are you condoning her behaviour and her snit? Oh, never mind.

          • IMHO

            You knew that the race card and lawsuits were to follow, right?

          • ImOpining

            Of course. I had to block Oziris, he’s stirring the pot and knows nothing of logic.

          • Oziris

            Really! gurl. You need a history lesson!! Truly you do! There’s nothing to condone or not condone in her behavior. She was not combative or being aggressive in any shape or form. She did nothing or said nothing that was not in her right to do so. Unless there are still different laws for different people or groups in Chattanooga. That might ‘splain the whole enchilada of why the car was stopped in the first place, however. And not just because someone ‘happened’ to spot an allege expired tag and used it as an excuse to make a stop. hmmmmmm!

    • John Joseph Michael Barry

      You’re an idiot defending idiots! Her tags were expired for six months, no insurance, no I.D. and a bad attitude! But you side with her because your the same color, that’s why things don’t change stupid!

