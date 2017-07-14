Rhea County unveils “Scopes Monkey Trial” statue

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The annual revival of the so-called “Scopes Monkey Trial” is underway in Rhea county.

Some 300 people were there this morning for the unveiling of a statue of one of the famous participants in that historic event in the early 1900s.

The event was sponsored by the Freedom from Religion Foundation along with the Rhea county and Dayton historical societies.

A 10-foot statue of famed attorney Clarence Darrow’s likeness now occupies space on the lawn of the Rhea county courthouse along with that of William Jennings Bryan.

The original building, where both orators, back in 1925, argued the legality of teaching evolution in the public schools still stands.

And actors Friday night, are re-creating that trial as part of the annual festival.

Co-president of Freedom From Religion Foundation, Annie Laurie Gaylor said, “The Freedom from Religion Foundation wishes to thank our members around the country for the financial support that made possible our role in underwriting this artistic and historic project.”

Adding Darrow’s statue near the one of Bryan has been a goal of the Freedom from Religious foundation for some time. Speakers fleshed out some of the historic details.

“YOU should know that Clarance Darrow and William Jennings Bryan were not mortal enemies. If anything, if we were to see them here today in action..we would call them “frienimies,” said Historian Andrew Kersten.

Actor John de Lancie played Darrow in a stage production for 3 years.

“Of course, they did many great things beyond the confines of Dayton. But in the world of the religious versus the secular…this is ground zero…the epicenter, ” stated the actor.

Sculpter Zenos Frudakis said, “I hope that you like it..and I think its a nice companion piece…uh, and if it helps create discussion and conversation..I think that’s great. ”

But, it wasn’t the smoothest statue unveiling…

“Three…two…one! (pause..laughter) “we did not rehearse this ladies and gentlemen..otherwise, we would have had it down pat,” said MC Margaret Downey.