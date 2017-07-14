Gold Star Memorial Marker honors family of Fallen Five

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Families of the Fallen Five were honored tonight at a Gold Star Memorial Marker ceremony.

With bagpipes and a presentation of colors people gathered to honor the fallen five and their families.

“A couple of years ago Mayor Coppinger and I were together when this horrible attack occurred on our city. I remember Senator Corker that evening and the next evening and the emotion that we all felt together in the room talking to families and thinking to ourselves in the 175 plus year history of our city this is going to end up being one of the most important days,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said.

At the ceremony this Gold Star Memorial Marker was unveiled and dedicated to the families of the servicemen who were killed on July 16, 2015. Staff Sergeant David Wyatt’s parents were in attendance.

“We also need to make sure that we celebrate the magnificent lives that these young men lead and what their families have gone through and their service to our country,” Mayor Berke said.

US Navy Lieutenant Commander Joseph Tanner says there is a special connection between servicemen.

“The bond is there because those of us who serve in uniform, who have served in uniform, will serve in uniform have signed an alliance saying hey we are willing to be that gold star should that need arise,” Tanner said.

Those who were there on July 16th and heard the shots, say they will never forget it.

“And through this marker, gold star memorial marker. It will be a reminder to us of those five that made the ultimate sacrifice,” US Navy Captain Mickey McCamish said.

At the end of the ceremony Staff Sergeant Wyatt’s parents had their picture taken in front of the marker. A marker that will forever honor the families of the Fallen Five.

This is just one of several events, on Sunday, the two year anniversary of the attack, people will honor the fallen five at the “Chattanooga Strong Community Concert.”