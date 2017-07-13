Suspects chased down in pursuit from Marion County to Red Bank

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wild chase this morning stretched from the Suck Creek area in Marion County to Red Bank & Mountain Creek.

It started when a Marion County deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Suck Creek area.

They have been on the lookout for car break-ins that have plagued swimmers along the creek this summer.

When he tried to stop the suspects, they ran.

They jumped out of the car, led the officer on a foot chase, then got back to their car.

The vehicle chase crossed into Hamilton County, went up Signal Mountain and back down into Red Bank.

Finally, the vehicle crashed in the 6000 block of Browntown Road.

A female suspect was caught at the crash scene, but a male fled on foot.

Hamilton County brought in a K-9 to search and they got their suspect an hour later at the Levi Road Extension, three miles from the crash site.

When it was all over, Marion County, Hamilton County, Red Bank City and Chattanooga City officers all took part in the chase.