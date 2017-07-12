How slow will your internet be today in net neutrality protest?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Will tech giants really slow you down today to protest the end of net neutrality rules?

Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter and Spotify are just some of the companies promising a “day of action.”

The threat was that they will slow down your load times today to make a point about the future of the internet.

President Trump’s new FCC chairmen wants to rollback rules applied in 2015 by the Obama administration.

We are five days away from the end of a comment period on the FCC’s plans.

The net neutrality debate pits internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T and Comcast against the companies that live on the internet like Facebook and Amazon.

Pro net neutrality forces want laws to keep the providers from charging different rates to different clients for faster load times.

They want everyone to pay the same and have the same access, to keep corporate giants from dominating the net.

But anti-net neutrality forces argue that it causes unneeded restrictions and limits their ability to invest in future development to speed up the internet. They want the means to pay for their investment in building the system.

____

So what will actually happen to your internet today?

Not much.

Sites will offer a variety of GIFs, pop ups and banners to encourage you to comment on the net neutrality rollbacks.

But most websites won’t actually slow their load times on purpose.

The most dramatic statement so far is on Reddit.

This message slowly loads on the front page, saying “The internet’s less fun when your favorite sites load slowly, isn’t it?”

Otherwise, you’ll just see message like this one on your Netflix page today.

Vimeo is offering this video, downloadable and shareable.

Why we need net neutrality from Vimeo Staff on Vimeo.

And Facebook? We’re not seeing anything at this point.