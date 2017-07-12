Up Close view of an Iowa tornado

CONROY, Iowa (WDEF) – We generally don’t get this close to a tornado.

But Aaron Meyer caught video of a clear funnel cloud as it passed through farm country in Iowa.

The twister plowed up crops, sent trees airborne, and damaged buildings in the area near the town of Conroy.

But no one was hurt.

We don’t usually see tornadoes this clearly in our part of the world.

Ours are generally “rain wrapped” meaning they are surrounded by heavy rain that obscures the actual funnel cloud.

So if you see a picture of a tornado like this one that is supposed to be here in the Tennessee Valley… it’s probably a fake.