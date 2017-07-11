Varnell council abruptly dissolves their police department

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

VARNELL, Georgia (WDEF) – The political fight on the Varnell City Council took a dramatic turn Tuesday morning.

It started in June, when councilman Sheldon Fowler was accused of domestic violence.

He would resign his position and the city’s Police Chief suspended for not immediately issuing an arrest warrant for him.

Today, the mayor reinstated Chief Lyle Grant.

Then the council went into executive session to discuss the development.

They came out and voted to dissolve the entire city police department.

As officers clear out their desks today, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Department takes over law enforcement for the city.

The department included five officers and the chief.

Share:

Related Videos

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Explosives found during Varnell traffic stop
Read More»
Weather Radio
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Whitfield County EMA giving away free weather alert radios on Monday
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Three People Shot and Killed in Varnell McDonald’s Parking Lot
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Well now I’ve seen it all.

More News»
News 12 Now