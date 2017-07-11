Varnell council abruptly dissolves their police department

VARNELL, Georgia (WDEF) – The political fight on the Varnell City Council took a dramatic turn Tuesday morning.

It started in June, when councilman Sheldon Fowler was accused of domestic violence.

He would resign his position and the city’s Police Chief suspended for not immediately issuing an arrest warrant for him.

Today, the mayor reinstated Chief Lyle Grant.

Then the council went into executive session to discuss the development.

They came out and voted to dissolve the entire city police department.

As officers clear out their desks today, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Department takes over law enforcement for the city.

The department included five officers and the chief.