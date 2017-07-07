Isabel Martinez puts on a show at first court hearing for stabbing her family

LOGANVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The mom accused of murdering her family Thursday in Gwinnett County, Georgia is certainly aware of her notoriety.

She gave a double “thumbs up” to a photographer as she headed to court this morning.

Inside, she was very aware of the courtroom camera and played to it.

The judge warned her to stop playing to it.

But that didn’t stop her from getting up and bowing.

In the hearing, the judge denied bail for Isabel Cartuna Martinez. (WGCL has more coverage here)

Police arrested her after finding four of her kids and her husband dead in their home.

A fifth little girl is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Martinez says she is the one who called 911 dispatchers.

She told the judge this morning she doesn’t need an attorney.

“My attorney is the people we are fighting for.”

  • StinkFist893

    We can take solace in the fact that in prison, women who abuse and hurt children, are given the same prison yard justice that pedophile men get in a men’s prison. Enjoy the beat downs you filthy bitch POS

  • Charmel Adams

    It’s 2 bad that nuts like her can’t be evaluated before they conceive to make sure they would be good parents.. God Bless Them ..

