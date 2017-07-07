Isabel Martinez puts on a show at first court hearing for stabbing her family

LOGANVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The mom accused of murdering her family Thursday in Gwinnett County, Georgia is certainly aware of her notoriety.

She gave a double “thumbs up” to a photographer as she headed to court this morning.

Inside, she was very aware of the courtroom camera and played to it.

Isabel Cartuna Martinez warned by judge to stop playing to the cameras, FULL story: https://t.co/HuTEsQYDfW pic.twitter.com/tVwY7iHj06 — CBS46 (@cbs46) July 7, 2017

The judge warned her to stop playing to it.

But that didn’t stop her from getting up and bowing.

Isabel Cartuna Martinez kneels before cameras during first appearance in court, FULL story: https://t.co/mTAt8WB9mk pic.twitter.com/Ef0bLHMa39 — CBS46 (@cbs46) July 7, 2017

In the hearing, the judge denied bail for Isabel Cartuna Martinez. (WGCL has more coverage here)

Police arrested her after finding four of her kids and her husband dead in their home.

A fifth little girl is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Martinez says she is the one who called 911 dispatchers.

She told the judge this morning she doesn’t need an attorney.

“My attorney is the people we are fighting for.”