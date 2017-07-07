Bradley County Sheriff’s Office celebrates crime report results

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– The Bradley County Sheriff is celebrating the results of a recent crime report from the TBI.

Friday afternoon, community leaders, politicians and residents gathered to honor the achievements of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the TBI 2016 Crime in Tennessee Report the Sheriff’s Office had the highest solvability rate in crimes and most arrests in its history. Members of the Sheriff’s Office received a certificate for their achievement.

“Our burglary and theft rate is the highest as far as solving them ever in the county. We are part of that. We are just setting milestones and we are reaching our goals,” said Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson.

The District Attorney General says the number of drug related cases and violent crime in the area has recently escalated.