Bradley County Sheriff’s Office celebrates crime report results

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– The Bradley County Sheriff is celebrating the results of a recent crime report from the TBI.

Friday afternoon, community leaders, politicians and residents gathered to honor the achievements of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the TBI 2016 Crime in Tennessee Report the Sheriff’s Office had the highest solvability rate in crimes and most arrests in its history. Members of the Sheriff’s Office received a certificate for their achievement.

“Our burglary and theft rate is the highest as far as solving them ever in the county. We are part of that. We are just setting milestones and we are reaching our goals,” said Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson.

The District Attorney General says the number of drug related cases and violent crime in the area has recently escalated.

Share:

Related Videos

4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9 unit
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County in search for vehicle theft
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
TBI: Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Oneida
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    No if only Hamilton County can get a grip on the gang crime here.

More News»
News 12 Now