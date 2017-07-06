Man shot at while chasing stolen truck

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – It happened early Thursday morning at a home on Highway 193.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said a victim woke up after his dogs started barking.

“As he got up to check to see what the commotion was about while the dogs were barking he noticed that his work vehicle a 2016 white ford F150 truck was leaving the property,” Sheriff Wilson said.

Authorities said the victim then hopped into his personal car and chased his work truck.

Shortly after, a car later identified as a red 2012 Kia Optima started following the victim during the chase and eventually started firing gunshots.

“Both the person in the truck, the stolen truck of his and the person to the rear began firing up on him, the vehicle in the middle. We believe as many as five times each from both occupants of both vehicles,” Sheriff Wilson said.

The Kia eventually crashed into a building at 55th Street and St. Elmo Ave.

Sheriff Wilson said the person or people inside then fled on foot.

“He (the victim) saw that the vehicle had wrecked, went to a gas station a mile or so away, called 911 said that the vehicle had wrecked there at 55th Street and St. Elmo Avenue and that the truck had gotten away,” Sheriff Wilson said.

The incident has some residents in the area shocked.

“It’s crazy, that’s why I just keep my doors locked,” Tracy Henderson said.

Henderson lives near the area where the truck was stolen.

Authorities said the Kia ended up being a stolen vehicle taken from the same area on June 10, 2017.

They said a .45 caliber shell casing was found inside the car.

A .45 caliber bullet was removed from the taillight of the car the victim was driving during the chase.

Sheriff Wilson said the victim was uninjured.

If you have any information on the incident or think you may have seen the F150 contact Walker County Authorities.

Walker County dispatch at 706-375-7810

Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-638-1909

www.walkerso.com

Anonymous Tip Facebook – Walker County Sheriff’s Office