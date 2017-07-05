Suspects responsible for cold chicken assault surrender to police

BAXLEY, Ga. (CBS News) — The Baxley Police Department says the two suspects responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.

WTOC-TV reports that forty-five-year-old Eric Smith and 28-year-old LaTasha Smith are now in the Appling County Jail.

The two are suspects in an attack that occurred a couple weeks ago at a Qwik Chik restaurant in Baxley, Georgia. The owner said the attack took place after the couple complained about their order of chicken being cold. The couple’s money was refunded, but the two were still upset about the incident and became violent with the owner and owner’s daughter.

The U.S. Marshal’s joined the search for the two suspects shortly after viewers in the area were able to identify to police the man and woman from the viral video.

The search lasted almost two weeks before the suspects turned themselves in at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th, in Bryan County.

Reports say a $2,000 reward is being offered in connection with the capture of the Smiths.

You can watch the video of the attack on Georgia Affiliate WTOC’s Facebook page. Click here now. WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING.

More information on the story can be found on WTOC-TV’s website.

BAXLEY, Ga. (CBS News) — A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.

Jeanette Norris, owner of the Qwik Chik restaurant in Baxley, Georgia, said the attack happened Thursday after a couple complained about their order of chicken being cold. After a few minutes of arguing back-and-forth, Norris said she refunded their money — but this did not satisfy the customers.

“She went berserk,” Norris told WTOC-TV. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”

Norris confronted the couple outside, telling them she had called the police, but the female customer began striking her.

Norris’s daughter then exited a truck to help when the male customer punched the teenager in the face.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her, he’s got her,'” Norris says. “And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there?”

The couple managed to flee the scene before police arrived. Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.

Talking to mother & daughter assaulted by 2 customers who complained their food was cold. Beat down caught on camera. Story tonight @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/SmtJixS1Et — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) June 23, 2017

Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey said he’s never witnessed an unprovoked attack like this before. “The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all,” he told the station. “That’s just brutality.” Police have identified the suspects as Eric and Latasha Smith, who both face several felony warrants. Officers said the couple could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac DeVille with Georgia license plates.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

**Photo: WTOC-TV via CBS News