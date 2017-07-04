Lawsuit seeks to void Georgia congressional election results

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

ATLANTA (AP) – A new lawsuit claims Georgia’s electronic touchscreen voting system is so riddled with problems that the results of the most expensive House race in U.S. history should be tossed out and a new election held.

The lawsuit by the Colorado-based Coalition for Good Governance and six Georgia voters was filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court. It seeks to overturn the results of the June 20 runoff election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Handel was declared the winner.

The lawsuit claims Georgia’s touchscreen voting system has severe security problems, lacks verifiable paper ballots and cannot be legally used for elections.

A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Tennessee Teacher to return to Tennessee to face charges
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Federal lawsuit filed against Red Bank: A second officer accused of misconduct in lawsuit
Read More»
3 years ago
0 Comments for this article
EPB Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • steve williams

    I wonder if I will be the only one here that has read enough about this to realize that it is all the people in charge of the election process in Georgia that filed suit against the process that they themselves put in place?

More News»
News 12 Now