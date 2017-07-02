Weather Update: Sunday Night, July 2, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Keep An Eye To The Sky The Next Few Afternoons!



Lots of clouds and muggy weather will continue through the night time. A few showers possible overnight with some more fog returning with lows around 70.

After a foggy start, more typical summer conditions will start to move in for Monday with partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather and highs in the upper 80’s. For Independence Day, a few PM showers and storms will move in from the West with highs in the upper 80’s, so keep an eye to the sky for your afternoon and evening. More of the same for Wednesday with a few more scattered showers and storms moving in for Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s. A little drier Friday with a few more scattered storms possible Saturday. Once again, it will be quite humid, but no real hot weather in store for the next seven to ten days.

Sunrise: 6:31am. Sunset: 8:59pm.