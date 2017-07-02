Val and Amy Castor: Taking life by storm

July 2, 2017, 9:08 AM | In Oklahoma, where tornado warnings can mean the difference between life and death, there are no bigger names in storm-chasing than Val and Amy Castor, a husband-and-wife team who serve as a mobile early warning system for approaching storms. The Castors are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City’s CBS station, getting as close as possible to pinpoint a tornado’s path. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the couple who have saved lives and challenged death together for 25 years.

