July 2, 2017, 7:21 AM | In this web exclusive, “Sunday Morning” film critic David Edelstein offers his take on some of the latest movies, including the car chase thriller “Baby Driver”; Sofia Coppola’s Civil War melodrama “The Beguiled,” starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell; and a raunchy indie comedy about medieval nuns, “The Little Hours,” starring Aubrey Plaza.

